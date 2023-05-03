By Mark Carpenter

After a stellar senior season on the hardwood, North Adams senior Keetyn Hupp has made her decision on where she plans to continue her academic/athletic career. In a signing ceremony held at NAHS on the evening of Monday, May 1, Hupp signed her letter of intent to become a member of the women’s basketball program at Wilmington College.

Hupp finished off her career at North Adams in grand style, helping to lead the 25-2 Lady Devils to the Division III regional tournament. She averaged 13.3 points and 5.7 rebounds a game as well as 2.2 assists and 3.0 steals per outing. She was named to the Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-Conference Team, Second Team All-District District 14, OPSWA First Team All-District and Special Mention All-Ohio. Now she will take her talents to the Lady Quakers program.

“I had three main schools recruiting me-Ohio Northern, Transylvania and Wilmington,” Hupp told The Defender at the signing ceremony. “There were a few other schools that contacted me but they were a little far away. It came down to location for me and I really liked the Wilmington program, the girls and the coaches. Their staff came to one of our tournament games and then contacted me and I took a visit and had lunch with the team and they were really nice and that helped draw me in.”

“I was told they were a team that likes to press and they needed length up top and I’ve had that role before here at North Adams. They needed a shooting guard and an all-around player that can do anything and I can play all positions wherever I’m needed.”

Hupp’s years at North Adams were successful ones, winning numerous awards for volleyball as well as her basketball accomplishments.

“The things I learned the most here at North Adams was that it’s more than just a game. It’s about family and your teammates which is what Rob (Davis) and the coaches always emphasized to us.”

“Her work ethic has been amazing,” said Lady Devils head coach Rob Davis. “She is always wanting to be in the gym working on her game and it paid off. She made a huge jump between her junior and senior year, even from her sophomore season. Keetyn makes the players around her better, it was never just two hours of practice for her. She wanted to play at the next level and now she has that opportunity.”

“Her scoring and defense, her length, really caused problems for other teams and she just became an all-around player on the floor. She played through injuries and had some real mental toughness, she never wanted to come out of a game. She’ll definitely be tough to replace.”

Hupp is not 100% decided on her course of study at Wilmington but is leaning towards becoming an Intervention Specialist with a minor in Coaching.

Wilmington College is an NCAA Division III school and a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference. Last season, the Lady Quakers finished 14-12.