By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

One of the most popular student/athletes at Manchester High School has made his decision on where he will continue his academic and athletic careers. In a ceremony held on April 29 at the Manchester Educational & Activity Center, senior Karson Reaves inked his letter of intent to become a member of the men’s golf program at Shawnee State University.

Reaves had a memorable senior season on the golf course, improving as the season progressed, all the way to becoming the individual champion of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament. Now SSU golf coach Dave Hopkins has grabbed another Adams County talent to bolster his program, following in the steps of names such as Elijah McCarty, Patrick England and Daulton McDonald.

“I have a buddy playing golf at Shawnee now, Daulton McDonald, and he told me that Shawnee had a good program,” said Reaves. “I started playing golf my freshman year and I really just started loving the game. I texted Daulton one morning to get Coach Hopkins’ number and then after we talked he said that a spot was open for me and I got it.

“Before last season we graduated our whole team from a state qualifier so I felt like I had to step up. My senior season started out a bit rough but it seemed that whenever things were important, I played good. I think my work ethic on the course came from my Papaw LeeRoy, being out there working with him on the course every day. He has really inspired me.”

After three seasons under Coach Adam Poole, Reaves was under the guidance of Coach Austin Kingsolver for his senior season on the links.

“Karson struggled a little bit as last season started but he really turned it on in the league tournament,” said Kingsolver. “He led us to the district tournament and was our best golfer there. He works hard and does whatever you ask and helps mentor the younger kids. He’s just an all-around good kid, one Manchester can certainly be proud of.”

In his four years upcoming at Shawnee State, Reaves plans to study Business Management.