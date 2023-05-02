Southeast District releases softball tournament pairings

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another high school sports spring season has flown by and once again it is time for local squads to look ahead to the postseason. The softball regular season is winding down this week and last Sunday afternoon the Southeast District Athletic Board released the sectional tournament brackets for Divisions III and IV. The teams in the district are ranked by the softball coaches and then placed on the brackets accordingly and the match ups are set to tee off next week.

With a win over Whiteoak last week, Coach Matthias Applegate and his Manchester Lady Greyhounds clinched the small school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and at press time stand with a sparkling 16-1 record and with that were given a #2 seed in the Division IV sectional, behind only #1 seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame (14-3).

With that #2 seed, the Lady Hounds will automatically be playing in a sectional championship game on their home field on Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. Manchester will face the winner of a first-round game between #15 seed Western Latham (4-14) and #16 seed South Gallia (2-15). A win in the sectional final will propel the Lady Hounds back to the district tournament, where they placed as runners-up last spring. That opening district game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. at Rio Grande University. Manchester would face the winner there of #7 seed Portsmouth Clay (6-10) and #10 seed Miller (6-5).

“I was glad to see we earned the #2 seed,” said Coach Applegate. “Our girls have worked hard and hopefully we can make a run. We have some tough teams on our side of the bracket- Peebles, Lucasville Valley and Symmes Valley are all tough teams and Portsmouth Clay is a perennial solid team that can go deep in the tournament.”

Also in Division IV will be Coach Doug McFarland and the Peebles Lady Indians who have seen plenty of tournament success in the past few seasons. Playing a monster schedule this spring, the Lady Indians record at press time is just 5-14 but that can be very deceiving. The Lady Indians will be the #22 seed in Division IV and will also be playing in a sectional final contest, on the road to face #6 seeded Lucasville Valley (9-8) on Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

If the Peebles girls can pull of that sectional championship, they will make a return trip to Rio Grande and the district tournament to likely face #3 seeded Symmes Valley (14-6). That game will be played on May 17, beginning right after that day’s 4 p.m. contest.

“The draw went kind of the way we expected,” said Coach McFarland. “I knew we would be traveling, but didn’t think so close to home. Personally, I thought Valley as the third of fourth best team in the draw, while I felt we were the sixth to seventh best. With that being said, I like the way we are playing right now. We ate starting to get good pitching and solid defense after we made a couple of changes. Our kids are competing great, but we still need to work on our hitters doing a better job with runners in scoring position. We will get to work scouting and getting our game plan together. Hopefully, we play to the potential and ability that we have and bring home a sectional title.”

“I was also surprised that Manchester got the #2 seed but kind of expected it with the way voting goes in our sectional. I think Coach Applegate has done a great job with his team and did enough to merit the #1 seed, and we wish the best of luck to all the SHAC teams in the tourney.”

Moving up to a very strong Division III bracket, first-year head coach Paula Armstrong and her North Adams Lady Devils have definitely shown improvement this spring after not winning a single game in 2022. At press time, the Lady Devils held a 4-9 record and will be the #26 seed in the Division III super sectional. On Tuesday, May 9 the North Adams girls will be on the road for a sectional semi-final contest, making the long haul to battle #23 seeded Nelsonville-York. A win there sends the Lady Devils into the sectional title game on Thursday, May 11 where they would again be on the road, this time to face #2 seeded Portsmouth West (17-2).

“We are excited to play and we’re going to give it our best shot on Tuesday,” said Coach Armstrong. “I am not sure when the last time that North Adams won a softball tournament game was, but we are optimistic that we can get that done.”

Finally in Division III will be Coach Miranda Grooms and the West Union Lady Dragons, who stood at 2-12 but with the big bats in the middle of their lineup can be a threat to anyone. The Lady Dragons are the #30 seed in the super sectional and will be in action on Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m with a long trip to face #19 seeded Coal Grove (9-10). If West Union pulls out that contest, they move to the Division III sectional finals on May 11 where they would travel again, this time to face #6 seeded Portsmouth (14-6).

“I don’t think our record reflects what kind of team we are, therefore I don’t think our seeding does either,” says Coach Grooms. “Coal Grove is a great team but we think any team is beatable on any given day. With that we are going to go in strong and be competitive and hopefully pull out a win.”

All of the softball tournament pairings can be found at https://www.ohsaa.org/Southeast-Sports-Tournaments/Softball.