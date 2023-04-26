Submitted News

The Adams County Community Foundation announced it has received a second gift to the Friends of the Adams County 4-H & Extension Endowment Fund.

The Friends of Adams County 4-H and Extension group set up their endowment fund with The Adams County Foundation earlier this year. The permanent endowment fund was set up to provide current income and long-term protection for the Friends of 4-H and Extension in Adams County.

“With this additional $16,000 gift to the endowment fund our plan is to begin offering scholarships to Adams Countians pursuing education beyond high school,” said David Baker, President, “We are working on the details now which will be announced with the next scholarship season.”

“This program will be in line with our priority of supporting our youth and strengthening our community through education,” Mr Baker added, “By partnering with the Adams County Foundation we believe we will gain more community awareness and involvement in achieving our long-term goals.”

Contributions to the Friends of the Adams County 4-H & Extension Endowment Fund may be made at any time to the Adams County Community Foundation, PO Box 185, West Union, OH 45693, or by going to www.accfo.org and clicking on the ‘donate now’ button.

“This brings the number of permanent endowment funds under our umbrella to seven,” remarked Paul Worley, president of the Adams County Foundation, “These funds have been established by individuals, families, businesses, and other charitable organizations from our community who see the importance of an endowment fund that will give back to Adams County forever.”