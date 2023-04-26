On April 28, 29, and 30, North Adams High School will be presenting “Seussical” the musical. The Friday and Saturday shows will begin at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee will begin at 3 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door, $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

A musical perfect for the whole family, “Seussical” takes us into the world of Dr. Seuss, where we revisit beloved characters such as the Cat In The Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie, and Jojo. The Cat In the Hat tells the story of Horton the Elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks”. Horton faces a double challenge, not only must he protect the Whos from a world of dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.

Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping, and a trial, his loyal neighbor Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, and community emerge triumphant.

The lead characters are Skylar Stapleton (The Cat in the Hat), R2 Dunkin (Horton), Jessi Preston (Gertrude), Angela Pownall (Mayzie), and Washynee Nehus (Jojo). Rounding out the cast are Leeland Barry, Nora Gray, Liberty Smith, Kori Baldwin, Kensley Mathias, Isabelle Grooms, Aubrey Stapleton, Robbie McClellan, Carter Montgomery, Brandon Grooms, Nathaniel Day, Ava Baker, Luvinnia Rhoads, Lilly Branham, Kyleigh Fields, Landon Turner, Caralyne Reed, Emmalyn Jamison, Elana Riley, Eros Dunkin, Wyatt Fields, Jett McCann, Trinity Bosko, Emma Hafer, Lillian Harper, and Aayla Harper.

“Seussical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International”.