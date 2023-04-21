The story continues

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

A few weeks ago, The Defender published a story about local author Corey Stevens, who partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati (RMH) to give 20% of the royalties from his children’s book, “Bubby Bear and The Magic Tractor – The Curse of Mr. Meany.”

Stevens’ goal was to have people and businesses in Adams County and the surrounding area sponsor books so that he could give them to children staying at the Ronald McDonald House. Stevens describes himself as somewhat introverted, so securing sponsors was out of his comfort zone. However, he went on a limb and was “surprised and touched by the willingness and generosity of our local business owners and individuals to help a good cause.” Many shared their stories of the positive difference RMH contributed to their lives. Within a couple of days, Stevens had secured donations to sponsor 50 copies of his book for RMH.

Earlier this month, Stevens delivered the books to Sarah Jordan, Director of Development at RMH of Greater Cincinnati. Stevens said, “It felt great knowing that the books will get into the hands of children who are going through a difficult time and may help brighten their day a little.”

Stevens wants to thank everyone who helped share his storybook. He said, “Hopefully, our efforts can make a difference and continue to do more good over the years by sharing the joy of storytelling and the beauty of reading with the young and the young at heart.” Thanks to sponsors: Wilson Realtors, The National Bank of Adams County, Moiser’s Furniture, Steve’s Realty, Commac Foods, Larry and Sharon Stevens and Jeremy Johnson.

Purchase “Bubby Bear and the Magic Tractor – The Curse of Mr. Meany” on Amazon, and 20% of the proceeds will be donated to RMH of Greater Cincinnati.