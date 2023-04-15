By Julia McCane-Knox

Check out why children and parents love Storytime at the Adams County Public Libraries. Children learn through fun and engaging stories, crafts, songs, and activities. Additionally, Enrichment Kits are given to participants and include five days’ worth of book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art.

Machine Storytime will be on Tuesday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will chant the rhyme “Construction Vehicles,” create a Machine Paper Craft, have structured playtime, and listen to “Dig, Dig, Digging” by Margaret Mayo.

Kite Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “5 Little Kites,” make a Kite in the Sky Craft, learn how to make a snack with kiwi, do the Kite Yoga Pose, and listen to “A Little Stuck” by Oliver Jeffers.

Investigation Storytime will be on Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “The Bear Went Over the Mountain,” undergo a Seashell Investigation, and listen to :How Do Dinosaurs Eat Their Food?” by Jane Yolen.

Ladybug Storytime will be on Thursday, April 20 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,” create a Paper Plate Ladybug, and listen to “Yoo-Hoo, Ladybug!” by Mem Fox.

Get creative at the library during our After School Programs. Create Fidget Spinners from Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the North Adams Library. Additionally, play with Legos from Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Peebles Library.

Build houses using shapes from Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Manchester Library. Moreover, undergo a Seashell Investigation on Thursday, April 20 from 3:30 – 5 p.m., at the West Union Library.

Check out our library’s new Imagination Lab Program: Water Cycle in a Bag on Friday, April 21, from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., at the West Union Library. We’ll draw the water cycle on a zip-lock bag, put blue-colored water into the bag, and hang it on a window to observe the water cycle in action.

Make Yarn Coasters during Adult Craft Week from Monday, April 24 through Saturday, April 29 during open hours, at the North Adams Library. Like crafts? Explore art using various mediums to create whatever you can imagine at our Craft Smorgasbord Program on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the West Union Library. In addition, families are invited to Family Night on Thursday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m., at the West Union Library to explore animal tracks through engaging crafts, games, and activities.

Stop by the library for a light refreshment. Snacks are available during library programs. If a library program is not occurring, ask a library worker at the front desk for a snack. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.