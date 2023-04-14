Barbara Eileen (Bailey) Snodgrass, age 91, passed away on April 10, 2023 in the Gables of Canton Senior Living.

She was born on February 1, 1932, in Blue Creek, Ohio, to Arthur C. and Edna F. (Kratzer) Bailey

Barbara graduated as valedictorian of her class from Jefferson High School. She retired from the Stark County Auditor’s Office and was a member of Dueber United Methodist Church in Canton.

Those left to cherish her memory are children, Jodi Lu of Canton, Michael of Richville and Lori of Gahanna.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon J. Snodgrass; and siblings, Thelma Jean, Mildred, and Calvin.

A funeral service was held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Johnathan George officiating in the Kreighbaum Sanders Funeral Home. Interment was in the Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Arrangements awere entrusted to the Kreighbaum Sanders Funeral Home in Canton, Ohio.