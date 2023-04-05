A simple hillbilly girl from Adams County, Patricia “Patsy” Ann (Thompson) MacDowell passed away peacefully on April 4, 2023, at home with her children and her beloved dog Lady by her side.

Pat was born in Peebles, Ohio on October 21, 1946, on Tater Knob and is survived by her children, Melissa (Jeff) Thompson, Arlene (Randy) Horsley, Dawn (Tommy) Bocook, Heath (Melanie) Boyd, Heather (Mark) Roberts, and Wendi (Jason) Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Juanita (Dugan)Thompson, her husband Richard MacDowell, and her first grandson Kelly Heath Boyd. All of Patsy’s siblings, Bonnie Thompson, Suzanne (John) Huffman, Diane (Pete) Parman, and Mike (Shirley) Thompson survive her as well.

Pat loved her siblings, children, and her many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, but her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the loves of her life. Her much-adored surviving grandchildren are Stacey (Kevin) Harrison, Shelbi (Donnie) Franz, Chace (Jayme) Troyer, Braydon (Faith) Boyd, Bryce Boyd, Dakota Thompson, Elizabeth MacDowell, Madison Krimm, Shae Stoner, Jenny Krimm Greyson Horsley, Connor Bocook, and Lillie Bocook; with her surviving great grandchildren being Kayley Blair, Wesley Harrison, Lucas Harrison, Payton Harrison, and Macen Troyer.

Mom didn’t know a stranger and children seemed to gravitate to her wherever she went. She would drop everything to play and love on a child. Mom had a such vivacious personality and if you had the privilege of knowing her you knew that her personality would welcome you into her life as a family member. She loved digging in the dirt and making her home the most colorful on the block with all the flowers and plants that she grew.

Pat had many jobs over the years, from working at the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office, to being a barmaid at the Crystal Pistol, to working with the Bellefontaine Post Office before retiring from the East Liberty Honda plant as a coordinator. She worked hard and enjoyed life to the fullest. After retiring from Honda, Mom took care of a couple of her grandchildren for a few years before caring for her mother for five years.

In 2015, Mom and her sister Bonnie started an adventure of a lifetime traveling the continental USA and getting to 49 states including spending six weeks in Alaska before COVID shut down their travels. She skydived with her two oldest grandsons, rode a mule to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, rode a balloon at the annual balloon festival in New Mexico, went whitewater rafting on Category 4 rapids on the Colorado River, experienced Forks, Washington to visit the place the Twilight movies were filmed, and spent several winters in Mission, Texas a Mexico/Texas border town. Many special friendships were developed over the years and the journey held a special place in her heart.

The family will welcome friends and family at a Celebration of Life dinner at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Cheetah Lounge, 211 Glenn Avenue in Urbana, Ohio.

Mom loved walking at the West Liberty Lion’s Park and had such a passion for gardening and we would like to honor her by planting trees that will last a lifetime. So in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the West Liberty Lion’s Park, P.O. Box 686, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine is honored to serve the MacDowell family.