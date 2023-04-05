James H. Bennett, 74, of Blue Creek, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Unit at Adams County Regional. He was born September, 18, 1948 in Green Township, son of the late Harold and Mary Brooks Bennett. He was the widower of the late Virginia Ann Burdett Bennett, who passed away in 2015. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death a brother, Tucker Bennett; sister, Lena Case; and a son-in-law, Jeff Daley.

Jim was a truck driver for 47 years and loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his children, Tammy Daley, James “Bo” Bennett and Harold “Punk” (Megan Seals) Bennett; grandchildren, Sabrina, Jeffrey, Greg, Jade, Breanna, Tristan, Maddison, Aurora, Haley, Riley and Finlee; great-grandchildren, Kayla, DJ, little Greg, Martin, Layden, Elle and Alyssa; great-great-grandchildren, AJ, Weston, and Jameson; siblings, Kathy (Dean) Hall, Nancy (Dale) Storer, Linda Bentley, Douglas Bennett and Lawrence Bennett; cousins, Gary Wayne Ellison, Danny Brooks, Cathy Brooks; as well as many other cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, 2023 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Chuck Reeves officiating. Burial will follow in the Hall & Bennett Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.