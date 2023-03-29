William E. Perry Jr., age 70 years of Ripley, Ohio passed away Monday, March 27, 2023. He was born July 28, 1952 in New Haul, WV to Reva (Rowe) Perry and the late William Perry Sr.

Survivors include his mother Reva Perry of Tazewell, VA; two daughters Shanda Perry of Wilmington; Rachael Perry of Seaman; son Jason Perry of Manchester; sister Michelle Perry-Fulton of St. Petersburg, FL; brother Michael T. Perry of Cincinnati; five grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Manchester Cemetery. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.