8-4 win over Southeastern, 8-4 loss at Whiteoak

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The opening two outings for Coach Rob Meade and his North Adams Green Devils varsity baseball squad turned out to be an even split, one up and one down. On Monday, March 27 the Green Devils ventured to one of their favorite spots to play, the VA Stadium in Chillicothe, where they won their season opener over the Southeastern Panthers, 8-4.

On Tuesday, the Devils were on the road again, boarding the bus to Whiteoak to battle the always strong Wildcats in their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest. This time the scoreboard was flipped as the Cats handed North Adams an 8-4 defeat.

On Monday, the Devils fell behind early as Southeastern tallied two runs in the bottom of the first off of Devils’ starter Caleb Rothwell, but erased that deficit by scoring four times in their second ant-bat, taking advantage of bases on balls to Connor Rhoden, Ethan Taylor, Asher Young and Tyler Reed, all of whom eventually came around to score.

The Devils added to their lead in the top of the third with a single run, with Rhoden drawing another walk and coming across later to score on a wild pitch to make it 5-2. Southeastern pushed a run across in the bottom of the third that made it 5-3 where the score remained until North Adams came to bat in the top half of the seventh and picked up some big insurance runs.

Rothwell led off with a bunt single, followed by Taylor being hit by a pitch. Rhoden then cleared the bases with a triple to right center that gave the Devils a four-run cushion. Colin Tolle was inserted as a courtesy runner for Rhoden and he came home later on an RBI ground out off the bat of Logan Shupert to make it 8-3.

Shupert cam on to pitch the bottom of the seventh for North Adams, allowing one run, but got the game’s final two outs on a ground out to second and a pop up to first.

The Devils only managed five hits in the game but took advantage of nine walks issued by Southeastern pitching. Rothwell got the win on the hill, going six innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six.

North Adams

041 000 3 —8

Southeastern

201 000 1 —4

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): C. Young 5-0-1-1, Daulton 2-0-0-1, Rothwell 4-1-1-1, Parks 2-0-0-0, R. Reed 0-1-0-0, Shupert 3-0-0-1, Eldridge 0-0-0-0, Taylor 1-1-0-0, Rhoden 2-2-1-2, A. Young 3-1-1-0, T. Reed 2-1-1-0, Swayne 1-0-0-0, Tolle 0-1-0-0, Team 26-8-5-6.

Extra-Base Hits: Rhoden 3B

Southeastern Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Smith 4-1-1-0, Brown 1-1-1-0, Pfeifer 4-1-0-1, Leach 2-1-2-2, Baxter 4-0-0-0, Cheadle 4-0-0-0, McWhorter 3-0-1-0, Cartwright 3-0-1-0, Chenault 2-0-0-0, Team 27-4-6-3.

Extra-Base Hits: Leach 2B, 3B

N. Adams Pitching:

Rothwell (W) 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 85 pitches

Shupert 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 16 pitches

On Tuesday at Whiteoak, the Devils faced the same dilemma as the previous day, an early deficit, as the Cats struck for four runs in the bottom of the first off of NA starter Ethan Taylor, two of those coming across on a Nate Price two-bagger to left. The Devils got on the board in the top of the second when Connor Rhoden singled and later came home on a wild pitch.

The host Wildcats added to their lead in the bottom of the second off of Devils’ reliever Easton Daulton, who had entered the game in the bottom of the first to prevent further damage. While Whiteoak hurlers Luken Roades and Kaden Moon-Stone were holding the North Adams bats at bay. the Cats made it 7-1 with a single run off of Daulton in the bottom of the fourth and added another off of Logan Shupert in their half of the sixth.

The Devils offense did come to life in the top of the seventh, scoring three times but that was not enough when they were down by seven as the Cats handed North Adams their first loss of the season.

“I’m pleased with the level of competitiveness that we’ve displayed to this point,” said Coach Meade. “In both games, we’ve been in pressure situations and have had positive responses and positive results which demonstrates our growth as a team. Our energy during games is much improved and I’m excited to see how the season progresses.”

Weather permitting, Coach Meade and his squad were scheduled to hos Lynchburg in conference play on Friday, March 31 in the home opener for the Devils, before hosting Peebles on Monday, April 3.

North Adams

010 000 3 —4

Whiteoak

420 101 x —8

N. Adams Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): C. Young 4-1-1-0, Daulton 3-0-0-0, Rothwell 3-1-2-0, Parks 3-0-0-0, R. Reed 0-0-0-0, Rhoden 3-1-1-0, Shupert 3-0-0-0, Tolle 0-0-0-0, Taylor 4-0-1-0, A. Young 2-0-0-0, T. Reed 3-1-0-0, Team 28-4-5-0.

Whiteoak Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): L. Roades 4-1-1-0, Barnett 4-3-2-0, Emery 3-0-0-1, Price 3-3-2-2, Griffith 3-1-2-2, Roberts 3-0-1-2, Z. Roades 2-0-0-0, Donohoo 1-0-0-0, Clift 1-0-0-0, Moon-Stone 2-0-0-0, Team 26-8-8-7.

Extra-Base Hits: Price 2B, Roberts 2B, Barnett 3B, L. Roades 3B

N. Adams Pitching:

Taylor (L) 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 34 pitches

Daulton 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 66 pitches

Shupert 2 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 46 pitches

Whiteoak Pitching:

L. Roades (W) 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 71 pitches

Moon-Stone 4 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 71 pitches