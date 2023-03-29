Patricia Dolan, 89 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away March 28, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center Hospice of Hope Unit in Seaman. She was born December 2, 1933 in Adams County, the daughter of the late Coleman and Loretta Mae (Cassel) Copas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Paul, Forest and Coleman, Jr.; her sisters, Cora Belcher, Celesta Belcher, Helen Neal, Faye Grooms and Thelma Frasher.

Patricia is survived by her son, Stephen Dolan of Chillicothe; sister, Rose Wells of New York; and several nieces and nephews.

Patricia worked at the Adams County Hospital in West Union for 26 years. Her favorite pastime was gardening and working in her yard as long as her health permitted.

Donations can be made to: Veterans Services, 211 Hopewell House, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

As per Patricia’s wishes, the public graveside service is at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Copas Cemetery, State Route 125, Blue Creek, Ohio. Pastor Chester Whaley will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

God Saw You Getting Tired

God saw you getting tired.

and a cure was not to be.

So, he put his arms around you and whispered

Come to me.

With tearful eyes we watched you

And saw you pass away.

And although we loved you dearly,

we could not make you stay.

A golden heart has stopped beating,

hard working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.