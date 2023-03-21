News Release

March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and Employment First is always the first option that should be looked at when students are transitioning from school to adulthood.

The Adams County Board of DD has an Employment First Policy that was implemented from a statewide Executive Order. This allows county boards to create community employment opportunities to enhance lives, provide diversity and employers with dependable and qualified workers.

Pictured is Chris Bowens, who has received services from the Adams CBDD for over 15 years. Chris currently works on a farm located north of Peebles where he skirts wool along with a lot of other farm duties. Chris attended public school, transitioned to Venture Productions for job training, and then began working in the community where he has become very skilled, dedicated and independent. He uses FRS Transportation to get to work and has a Medicaid Waiver to provide him with other services and supports.

For more information regarding employment services, please contact Liz Lafferty at l.lafferty@adamscbdd.org.