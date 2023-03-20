News Release

The 2023 Adams County Fair is excited to announce that Noah Thompson, the 2022 American Idol winner, will be the headlining act at the 132nd Adams County Fair on July 11 at 8 p.m. The fair, held at the Adams County Fairgrounds, is one of the most anticipated events of the year for residents and visitors alike.

Noah Thompson was born on April 18, 2002, in Huntington, West Virginia, and attended Lawrence County High School in Louisa, Kentucky. Before his stint on American Idol, Thompson worked as a construction worker. He gained popularity by covering songs on his YouTube channel and also showcased his original songs, such as “Not a Phase,” “Pedestal,” and “Heart Painted Black.”

Thompson had not intended to try out for American Idol, but his friend Arthur signed him up to audition for the show. His journey on the show was a remarkable one, and he emerged victorious, winning the hearts of millions of viewers with his mesmerizing performances.

The Adams County Fair is thrilled to have Noah Thompson as the headlining act, and fairgoers can expect an electrifying performance from the young artist. Thompson’s soulful voice and powerful stage presence will make for an unforgettable show that will leave the audience wanting more.

“We are excited to have Noah Thompson perform at the Adams County Fair,” said Fair Board Member Jason Francis. “He is an incredible artist who has captured the hearts of people all over the world with his music. We can’t wait for him to bring his talent to our community and create unforgettable memories for our fairgoers.”

The Adams County Fair promises to be an exciting event, featuring thrilling rides, delicious food, and a wide variety of attractions for all ages. With Noah Thompson as the headlining act, the 132nd Adams County Fair from July 9 – 15 is not to be missed.

The concert is included in the fairgoers general admission ticket. Lawn seats are available and can be purchased at adamscofair.com/noah-thompson.