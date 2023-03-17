Submitted News

This February, West Union High School student Tori DeMeyer participated in the Ohio Music Education Association All-State Choir. In May of 2022, she digitally auditioned for the prestigious ensemble. Students who compete for a place in All-State Choir go through a rigorous audition and selection process, including singing a Class A vocal piece.

In September, Tori became the first person from West Union in 18 years to be a part of an All-State Ensemble. Rehearsals started in October and continued until the Ohio Music Education Association Professional Development Conference the first week of February. Throughout her time in the choir, DeMeyer made friends from all over the state, saying that “the music was difficult, but the experience was very gratifying.”

The elite choir sang seven pieces in various styles and languages for their program on February 3. The 2023 All-State Choir was directed by Dr. Julie Yu of Kansas State University.

DeMeyer is very active in the West Union High School Performing Arts Department, participating in: steel band, colorguard, handbell choir, winter percussion, concert choir, chamber choir, concert band, pep band, contemporary music ensemble, and musicals. Tori can be seen on stage this year as Spongebob in “Spongebob The Musical”. Tori also helps with the West Union Elementary and Junior High bands. After high school, Tori plans to go to college to study Musical Theater as a major.

The director of Choral Activities at West Union High School is Dakota Nehus.