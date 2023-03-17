From left, Rylee Leonard (Eastern Brown), 2022-23 SHAC Girls Basketball Player of the Year and Rob Davis (North Adams), 2022-23 SHAC Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference 2022-23 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. Quentin Williams (Fairfield).

The 2022-23 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Co-Players of the Year. Landon Barnett Whiteoak) and Bransyn Copas (North Adams).

Pictured above is the 2022-23 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys All-Conference Basketball Team, chosen by a vote of the coaches. Front row, from left, A.J. Attinger (Fayetteville), Landon Barnett (Whiteoak), Bryce Binkley (Lynchburg), Brady Chisman (Lynchburg), Bransyn Copas (North Adams), Connor Darnell (Manchester), Carson Emery (Whiteoak), Larkin Friend (Fairfield) and Caleb Jimison (Eastern Brown); Back row, from left, T.J. Mootz (Fairfield), Cory Reed (Peebles), Jayce Rothwell (North Adams), Mason Sims (Peebles), Ansh Singh (Ripley), Austin Snider (Fayetteville), Caleb Tipis (Fayetteville), Ian Waits (Lynchburg) and Kade Walkup (Eastern Brown).

Pictured above is the 2022-23 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Girls All-Conference Basketball Team, chosen by a vote of the coaches. Front row, from left, Sarah Clark (Eastern Brown), Faith Donley (Fairfield), Keetyn Hupp (North Adams), Payton Johnson (Peebles), Kenlie Jones (North Adams), Rylee Leonard (Eastern Brown),Peyton Magee (Fairfield) and Brooklyn Manning (Ripley); Back row, from left Jade Massey (Lynchburg), Anne Murphy (Fayetteville), Jaylie Parr (Whiteoak), Laney Ruckel (North Adams), Ashlah Staten (West Union), Addison West (Lynchburg) and Darby Yeager (Whiteoak).

