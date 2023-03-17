“As Jesus was saying these things, a woman in the crowd called out, “Blessed is the mother who gave you birth and nursed you.” He replied, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it.” Luke 11:27-28

“Rather” is an interesting word. It can be used in a choice, like I would rather have peace than anxiety, or it can be used as a corrective, like I meant hope rather than hopeless. I remember the first time I heard the word “rather” used correctively. It was either a news or weather anchor on the air. He was reading off a list of facts and had to go back and say “rather” and insert the correct words.

I was reading the book of John. I flipped back to Luke for reference and found the verses that said, “As Jesus was saying these things, a woman in the crowd called out, “Blessed is the mother who gave you birth and nursed you.” He replied, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it.”

These verses are striking as one woman calls out a blessing, Jesus corrects her and says, actually, those who will be blessed are those who hear my words and obey them. What matters is “doing” not “being”. “Doing” not in the sense of works can save us because they can’t, but “doing” in the sense of we hear the truth, and we apply it; we live by it.

This lady’s comment seemed to say heredity or lineage makes you blessed. Glory in your ancestors and your children. Jesus said, no. It’s your decision to apply biblical truth, to live sanctified, set apart, that renders a blessing.

I was reading in ‘The Names of God’ Bible which is a slightly different translation the NIV. This Bible of mine is fairly new and not underlined and written in. I scanned my Bible app, no underlining of these verses. I checked my NIV Bible and verse 28 was underlined. I was surprised as this verse struck such a cord with me last night. This is a good reminder for me to always read through my Bible, again and again. I have read the Bible through a few times, and the New Testament more so. But this verse spoke to me freshly.

We must read His Word and ponder it and love it. We can’t love what we don’t know. We can’t apply what we don’t know. We can’t share or back what we don’t know. We can’t honor God if we don’t know what He values-which is a life that is defined by faith, humility, mercy and justice.

It doesn’t matter who we are or where we come from. What matters is our vulnerability, our willingness to commit to His word. Those who will be blessed are not those with

impressive lineages or a family with fame, but rather those who are gentle and lowly and who set their lives upon the rock, the cornerstone.

“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8