Rosemary Hall, 91 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Salyer’s Adult Group Home in Hillsboro Ohio.

Rosemary was born on July 11, 1931, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Blanche (Abbott) Rothwell. Rosemary attended both the Seaman Church of Christ and the Mowrystown Church of Christ. She took great pride in caring for her family and home, as well as working as a waitress.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hall, who passed away in February 2021. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Wendell Rothwell and Dale Rothwell.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Susan (John) Hunter of Hillsboro; and her sisters, Velma (Eugene) Vogler, Etta Lou Taylor and Janice Ralston, all of West Union. She also leaves her brother-in-law, Don Hall; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Barnes and Ann Shelton. Rosemary will be missed by her grandchildren, Bennett and Dylan, and her great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Reece, Lucy, Wallace, and Charlie.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Thursday, March 16, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Chris Gobin will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Tranquility Cemetery, in Peebles.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Rosemary’s honor to either the Mowrystown Church of Christ, 29 West Main Street, Mowrystown, Ohio 45155; or to the Salyer’s Adult Group Home, 4420 State Route 247, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.