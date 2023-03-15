Roger D. Swayne, 73 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Tuesday March 14, 2023.

He was born in Pike County on July 15, 1949, the son of the late Robert and Shirley (Thompson) Swayne. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Diane Swayne; son, Charles Sellers; and sisters, Carole O’Connor and Shelly Seaman.

Roger served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, was a member of the Hillsboro VFW #9094, AM Vets #61, retired from GM, enjoyed blue grass music, and volunteered at the VA in Chillicothe.

Roger is survived by his children, Nora (Cameron) Storer of Lynchburg, David (Kendra) Wardlow of Kansas, Fred (Tammy) Wardlow of Mt. Orab and Ronald (Ursula) Sellers of Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Anna Sellers of Leesburg; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Richard (Valerie) Swayne of Peebles; sisters, Denna Swayne of Piqua, Cindy Pratt of Peebles and Kim (Randy) Franklin of Peebles; and special friends, Joy and Belinda Cox of Middletown and Mary Myers of Hillsboro.

Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday March 19, 2023 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Burial will be at a later date at the Locust Grove Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the time of services on Sunday at the Thompson Funeral Home.