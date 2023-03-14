South Point eliminates North Adams 57-44

North Adams’ Jayce Rothwell makes a move to the basket around a South Point defender during the Devils’ loss in the regional semi-finals on March 8 at Ohio University. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After securing their first district championship since 2009, Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils made their way back to the Ohio University Convocation Center on March 8 to face off with the South Point Pointers in the Division III regional semi-finals, or the “Sweet 16”.

After squeaking past Belpre in overtime in the sectional finals, the Devils had put together two of their best performances in district wins over Lucasville Valley and Minford, the #1 ranked Division III team in the state of Ohio. Against South Point, the Devils played well again, for three quarters, Leading at the half and then tied at the end of the third quarter, the Devils fell apart over the final eight minutes, allowing the Pointers to put up 27 points as the Pointers pulled out a 57-44 victory to move on to the Elite Eight.

“This one hurts and it should hurt,” said Coach Copas in his postgame radio interview. “If it doesn’t hurt then you don’t have basketball in your DNA. These kids have done some good things this year, some things that haven’t been done in awhile. We’ll learn from this and take things from it. The seniors moving on can apply it to their life and the guys who are coming back next year need to apply it to what they need to do to get back to this point.”

“This was a very physical game and I’m not sure our guys were ready for that. We have to get in the weight room and get stronger and work harder to get stronger and better players. We have a good core group coming back and we will definitely will have to get more gritty.”

The contest with South Point could be described as a back-and-forth affair, with a total of seven ties and eight lead changes. The Pointers truck first, scoring the game’s first five points, before the Devils got on the board at the 6:15 mark with a bucket by Carson Osborne that began a 7-0 North Adams run, A South Point turnover resulted in a Cody Hesler layup , than Osborne was fouled on a three-point attempt and sank all three from the strip to put the Devils up 7-5. A later three-point play by Bransyn Copas gave North Adams a 10-7 advantage, South Point answering with a basket from Xathan Haney. A stick back by Kam Buttelwerth make it 12-9 Devils but the Pointers pulled back within one on a layup at the buzzer from Jackson Childers.

A steal and score by South Point’s Jordan Ermalovich opened the scoring in what turned out to be an offensively challenged eight minutes for both sides,as the two teams combined for just 12 points. North Adams took the lead back on a basket by Copas only to see the Pointers go back in front on two Haney free throws. A long scoring drought by both teams ended with a step back three from Copas and the the junior guard sent the Devils to halftime with a jolt of momentum when he drilled a long three-pointer at the horn to send North Adams to the break with a 20-15 lead.

Out of the locker room, the Pointers quickly grabbed that momentum back, opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead at 22-20. A jumper by Copas at the 5:16 mark of the third got the Devils back on the board and tied the score and began an 8-0 North Adams run, a Copas basket “and one” followed by an Osborne three-pointer giving the Devils a 28-22 advantage.

The quarter of spurts continued as the Pointers scored the game’s next six to tie the game with 35 seconds left in the third period, but North Adams took the lead with 10 ticks left when Jayce Rothwell followed up his own miss with a score, but a pair of Ermalovich free throws left the two teams deadlocked at 30 headed into the final period of action.

When South Point scored on their first two possessions of the fourth quarter, it seemed to take a little of the wind out of the North Adams sail as the Devils struggled the entire period on both ends of the expansive Convo court. The Pointers kept up the pressure on he offensive end and were able to get to the rim and slowly began to build their lead, going up 41-33 with3:42 to play.

A Rothwell basket cut the South Point lead down to six but that advantage quickly rose to double digits as South Point got a basket from Caleb Lovely and two Xander Dornon free throws. With 1”25 to play, a Rothwell three-pointer pulled North Adams to within 47-39 but the clock was not on the side of the Devils. Over the last 1”23 of the game, South Point outscored the Devils 10-5 as they punched their ticket to the Elite Eight and ended the North Adams season with the 57-44 victory.

The victorious Pointers were led by three players in double figures, paced by 20 points from Caleb Lovely with Jordan Ermalovich adding 12 and Xathan Haney 11. (The Pointers went on to be eliminated in the regional championship game by Columbus Africentric.)

North Adams finished the season with an overall record of 21-5 and were led in scoring in their final contest by junior Bransyn Copas with a game-high 23 points, joined in double figures by teammate Jayce Rothwell with 11. The Devils took care of the basketball with only five turnovers but only shot 39% from the field and went 10 of 18 from the foul line.

The regional semi-final loss marked the final game in the careers of a quartet of seniors- Dillon Ragan, Kam Buttelwerth, Lane Martin and Alex Shupert.

“Our seniors are great kids,” said Coach Copas. “They all brought something different to our team.”

“I’m proud of what we accomplished this year. We set a few goals and we reached a lot of them and our kids can be proud of that.”

North Adams

12 8 10 14 —44

South Point

11 4 15 27 —57

N. Adams (44): Rothwell 4 2-7 11, Hesler 1 0-0 2, Copas 7 7-9 23, Osborne 2 1-5 5, Schweickart 0 1-2 1, Buttelwerth 1 0-0 2, Team 15 10-18 44.

South Point (57): Dornon 1 202 4, Lovely 7 4-5 20, Smith 2 2-2 6, Haney 4 2-2 11, Ermalovich 3 6-7 12, Josh Childers 1 0-0 2, Jackson Childers 1 0-0 2, Team 19 16-18 57.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (4)- Rothwell 1, Copas 2, Osborne 1

South Point (3)- Lovely 2, Haney 1