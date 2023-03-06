Daniel Brian Hoskins, age 32 of Clearwater Florida, (formally of West Union Ohio), passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Empath Hospice Center in Palm Harbor, Florida after several months of battling illness.

Daniel was born on June 8, 1990 in Georgetown Hospital. Daniel is survived by is parents, Paula and Morgan Butler; four brothers, Paul Hoskins, Dustin (Veronica) Hartman, Kristian (Isis)Hartman and Nekii Butler, all of Clearwater Florida. Daniel leaves behind his maternal grandparents, James and Lora Hackworth; several aunts and uncles; several cousins; and many friends and family.

Daniel wass preceded in death by his brother, Mathew James Hoskins; Maternal Grandfather Paul Ray Butler; Maternal Great-Grandparents Red and Jewel Butler; Paternal Grandparents, Oscar and Laura Hoskins; and two special aunts, Anna Faye Snyder and Irma Gay Horton.

Daniel lived in Ohio until 2011, then made the journey to Clearwater, Florida with his family.

Daniel attended West Union High School and then Ohio Valley Vocational School where he majored in Culinary Arts, Daniel graduated from West Union High School in 2009.

Daniel attended P-Tech College in Clearwater, Florida where he earned a Culinary Arts Degree and then went on to becoming a Sioux Chef at Sand Pearl Resort on Clearwater Beach until he became severely ill and could no longer work.

Although Daniel was ill most of his young life, he lived it as much as he could to the fullest. Daniel’s mothere would describe him as a “man of steel”, who could conquer anything set in his path.

Daniel enjoyed traveling and cooking, he was talented in Martial Arts, he loved to go freshwater fishing, and hanging out with his family, especially his twin brother Paul and his little brother Nekii. Those who knew Daniel would say he was very polite, spiritual and willing to help with anything needed.

A visitation is scheduled for 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday March 11, 2023 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union Ohio with funeral services to follow; Carl Mills officiating. Daniel will be cremated following services.

Donations and condolences may be offered at Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home at 216 West Mulberry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.