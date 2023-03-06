Brenda R. Vance, age 78 years, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023. Brenda was born July 25, 1944 in Brown County, Ohio to the late Robert and Ida (Swanger) Combess. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Vance and a son, Larry Henderson.

Survivors include daughter Glenda Williams and Tim of West Union; sons Kelly Henderson of West Union and Wendell Henderson and Tina of West Union; sisters Kay Lewis, Beverly Stutz and Skeeter and Joyce Malone and Terry all of West Union; brothers Larry Combess amd Sandy of Winchester and Darrell Combess and Kathy of West Union; several grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with several nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dale Little officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home is serving the family.