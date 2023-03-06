Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) was recently appointed by Speaker Kevin McCarthy to chair the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, tasked with a comprehensive, two-year review of the nation’s response to COVID-19.

“As a physician and Army veteran, I believe it is vitally important for the American people that we conduct a thorough after-action report of the COVID-19 pandemic. By investigating the economic impacts, vaccines and treatments, roles of our agencies, use of taxpayer funds, and the effectiveness of our public health responses, we can better pursue policies that will help prevent our country from being vulnerable in the future. I am honored to Chair this Select Subcommittee and continue our work towards a government that is responsive and accountable,” said Representative Wenstrup.

“As the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic looks at the role that China played in the early spread of the pandemic, the impact it has had on our nation, and the steps we need to take to prevent another pandemic from happening again, the Subcommittee will need strong leadership to guide its investigations,” said Speaker McCarthy. “With his experience as Co-Chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, his work on the intelligence committee, and his 25 years of military service, Brad Wenstrup is the right choice to lead this Subcommittee. He will work to get answers on the rise and evolution of COVID and its variants and the roles of our Federal government and the CCP.”

“Under Chair Wenstrup, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is set to deliver facts and accountability for the American people. COVID-19 disrupted our lives and livelihoods for more than two years, Democrat lockdowns shut kids out of school, small businesses and churches were closed, our economy tanked, and our freedoms were restricted. It is our Constitutional duty to conduct oversight and I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure Americans get the answers they deserve,” said Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer.

As outlined in the Rules Package for the 118th Congress, the mandate of the Select Subcommittee is to conduct a full investigation, study, and issue a final report by the end of the term on its findings regardin:

-The origins of the Coronavirus pandemic, including the Federal Government’s funding of gain-of-function research;

-The efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of the use of taxpayer funds and relief programs to address the coronavirus pandemic, including any reports of waste, fraud, or abuse

-The implementation or effectiveness of any Federal law or regulation applied, enacted, or under consideration to address the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for future pandemics

-The development of vaccines and treatments, and the development and implementation of vaccination policies for Federal employees and members of the armed forces

-The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and associated government response on individuals, communities, small businesses, health care providers, States, and local government entities

-The societal impact of decisions to close schools, how the decisions were made and whether there is evidence of widespread learning loss or other negative effects as a result of these decisions

-Executive branch policies, deliberations, decisions, activities, and internal and external communications related to the coronavirus pandemic

“The protection of whistleblowers who provide information about waste, fraud, abuse, or other improper activities related to the coronavirus pandemic

-Cooperation by the executive branch and others with Congress, the Inspectors General, the Government Accountability Office, and others in connection with oversight of the preparedness for and response to the coronavirus pandemic.