Gurdie Mae Osburn, 85 of West Union, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Adams County Manor. She was born on May 14, 1937 in Slidell, Louisiana to the late Adam Miller and Eula Hebert Miller.

In 1985 she was united in marriage to Ronald Roy Osburn, Sr. who preceded her in death on December 17, 2021.

Surviving are her children, Tim (Lisa) Bennington of Cincinnati and Brian (Jackie) Bennington of Winchester; step children, Ronald Roy (Julie) Osburn, Jr., of Rarden, Darren Ray (Angie) Osburn of Sabina, Matthew Loren Osburn of Peebles, Angela Kay (Richard) Jordan of Piketon, Joan Elizabeth (David) White of Peebles and Kimberly Darlene (Frank) Hamilton of Rarden; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sister, Aidera “Deet” Hamilton of Slidell, Louisiana. In addition to her parents and husband, Gurdie was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Bennington.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at thr Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with Brother Tom Little officiating. Burial will follow in Youngs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.