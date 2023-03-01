Elma L. Honaker, age 78 years of Powhatan, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Elma was born November 17, 1944 in West Union, Ohio to the late Harley and Mary (Davis) Young.

Survivors include her husband, Roger Honaker of Powhatan, Virginia; brothers Robert Young and Bev of Manchester, Rollin Young and Robin of West Union, David Young of Dayton and John Young and Carol of Dayton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday March 6, 2023 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Pastor Chad Burn and Rev. Robert Young officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – noon.