Hester Sue Robinson Dunkin, 83, of Louisville, Kentucky and formerly of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Norton Brownsville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born January 23, 1940 in Green Township, Adams County. She was preceded in death by first husband Alfred Ronnie Robinson; second husband, Edward Dunkin; one son, Roger Dean Robinson; parents, James Calvin and Flora Mae (Dodge) Bilyeu; one brother, Calvin Bilyeu; one sister, Donna Gail Hall; and one half-sister, June Day Rhodes.

Hester is survived by one daughter, Sheri Jean Robinson DuVall of New Albany, Indiana; one son, Ronnie Craig Robinson of Tempe, Arizona; seven grandchildren, Vanessa Dawn Swearingen, Derrick Swearingen, Amanda Gonzales, Sarah Robinson, Rachel Robinson, Kayleigh Robinson and Zachary Robinson; five great-grandchildren, Gunner, Axton, Olivia, Patrick and Brynlee; one sister, Betty Cox Rich; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Hester attended school in Green Township. She spent many years as a housekeeper at the Adams County Manor and was a member of Fairview Church. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

The public visitation is from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The public funeral is at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, 2023, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public interment is at the Berea Chapel Cemetery, 934 Rocky Fork Road, Otway, Ohio 45657.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.