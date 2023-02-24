Melinda Wilson-Humphrey, age 58 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital. She was born September 14, 1964 in Adams County, Ohio to Carolyn Sue (Baker) Wilson and the late Marion Wilson.

Survivors include her mother, Sue Wilson of West Union; two daughters, Tiffany Tolle & Keia Cade of West Union and Bethany Moore and Pierce of Winchester; son Kyle Tolle and Rachel of Winchester; sister, Misty Crothers of Hillsboro; brother, Buzzy Wilson and Debbie of New Richmond; four grandchildren, Paige Evans, Trace Evans, Kainan Moore and Emery Moore; niece & nephews Makayla Crothers, Justin Wilson and Michael Wilson; friends Penny Culbertson-Prater, Deborah Riggins and Debbie Clift.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the West Union Cemetery with Jane Ramey officiating.

Visitation will be held same day from noon to 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.