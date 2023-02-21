Heart disease #1 killer of women

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

We often are told to “listen to our heart,” usually by well-meaning individuals counseling us to do what we feel is right. But how often do we tune in to what our hearts and bodies are trying to tell us?

On Thursday evening, February 2, when I was sending reminder notes to friends to wear red on Friday for Heart Health Awareness (thanks to all who represented), I had no idea we would receive a call the following morning that my mother-in-law, Lois, had a heart attack and was in a hospital in Iowa.

My MIL has battled heart disease for over 30 years. She’s a vibrant and active, nearly 83-year-old woman and seems more like someone my age – who am I kidding – she acts younger than me. She’s done tremendously well for someone who had open heart surgery in 1990.

Lois can tell you that heart disease is not a man’s disease nor a respecter of persons. According to cdc.gov, nearly as many women die of heart disease as men each year. It is the number 1 killer of women and was responsible for 1 in every five female deaths in 2020.

Approximately 1 in 16 women aged 20 and older have coronary disease. Some have neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, or back pain. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. The CDC explains that some women have no symptoms while others experience angina (dull and heavy or sharp chest pain or discomfort).

Some ways to reduce the risk of heart disease are checking and knowing your blood pressure, testing for diabetes, quitting smoking, checking your blood cholesterol and triglycerides, making healthy food choices, limiting alcohol intake, and managing stress levels.

Lois has been dutiful in watching all these crucial elements and has done miraculously well for 34 years. Still, when she started having symptoms again, she tried to explain them away. Lois didn’t want to call 911 if it was a false alarm. Thank God – she listened closer and dialed the phone. It was a grueling week of doctors and decisions. Stenting was off the table, and medicine wouldn’t suffice. So, on Valentine Tuesday, she underwent open heart surgery again. Through all the tears and fears, she sat in her chair today (the day after) with a smile. And I think I can speak for the entire family when I say, “Our hearts are full – best Valentine’s Day present ever!”

Ladies and gents, pay attention to what your body is telling you. It’s crucial to know the warning signs and heed their caution. Drown out the unnecessary noise and listen to your heart.