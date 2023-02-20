Bernadette “Dee Dee” Smith, 71, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Friday February 17, 2023 at UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington with her family by her side.

Bernadette was born April 5, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Mark and Helen Huff Moore. She was a graduate of West Union High School and the University of Kentucky. She was employed for many years at Clyde’s Super Value before working as a nurse and Director of Nursing at multiple hospitals and nursing homes.

Survivors include her husband, Andy Smith of Manchester; daughter Shanna Smith of Manchester; and son Shawn Smith and his wife Elaine and their children Justin, Zachary and Anna all of Richmond, Kentucky; sisters Marcia Davis of Aberdeen, Ohio and Rachel Chamblin of Hillsboro, Ohio; and brother Frank Moore of Salidia, California.

Per Bernadette’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral.

In lieu of flowers, Bernadette requested that donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.