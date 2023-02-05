News Release

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the launch of its new “Ask the Expert” virtual series. Each month, the Chamber will bring in experts from various industries to share their knowledge and educate the community on all aspects of their fields of study.

The first expert in the series will be Rick Fulton of Global HR Consulting, who brings over 40 years of HR experience to the table. Rick has worked in various countries and business lines and has extensive knowledge of all aspects of HR, including recruiting, staff planning, onboarding, policy development, employee relations, salary administration, performance administration, off-boarding, visa processing, and more.

This virtual Q & A session will provide a unique opportunity for the members and the community to engage with experts in a dynamic and interactive setting. The event is open to all and will be held virtually, allowing for broad participation from the comfort of your own home. A small fee of $10 will be charged to nonmember of the Chamber.

The “Ask the Expert” series is a crucial component of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce’s mission to support and educate local businesses. By bringing in industry experts, the Chamber is providing its members with the resources and knowledge they need to thrive in today’s rapidly changing business environment.

Join on February 9 at 6 p.m. to hear from Rick Fulton and learn more about HR consulting. Register now at https://tinyurl.com/2zpdjc2m.

For more information on the “Ask the Expert” series and other programs offered by the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.adamscountyohchamber.com.