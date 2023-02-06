If you find you are not as efficient around eleven each morning; if you begin to get a “draggy” feeling at mid-afternoon; if your youngsters don’t show the zip and mental alertness which you expect-maybe it’s because the family isn’t doing right by itself at breakfast!

That’s what a list of learned nutrition experts, doctors and others are saying. They’ve made extensive test which show that neglect of the first meal of the day definitely cuts down on efficiency. Some of them go so far as to say that skipping on breakfast is a contributing factor among children in general poor health.

These experts stress the fact that breakfast should provide one-fourth to one-third of the total daily calorie needs as well as a proportion share of all the essential nutrients. Yet it is the one meal most often slighted by adults and children alike.

A recent survey conducted by the University of Iowa Medical School indicated a neglect of good breakfasts in all age groups. Results showed that out of five children, only one goes to school with a good breakfast.

Among the boys and girls, the survey revealed that sixty percent of the teenage girls were in the habit of eating a breakfast entirely inadequate to their physical needs while twice as many older teenage boys had poorer breakfast habits in comparison with the younger teenagers. Woman rank as the worse offenders in the older age bracket with only forty percent of them eating what nutritionists term a good breakfast. The men had a somewhat higher average with fifty-six percent of those surveyed saying they had a good breakfast.

The studies showed that those persons eating a good breakfast daily had a greater work output, shorter reaction time and less shakiness after exercising. Those eating a poor breakfast showed a decrease in maximum work output, an increase both in simple and choice reaction time and an increase in tremor magnitude.

A basic breakfast pattern, such as that being eaten by the typical American family pictured above, has been formulated by leading nutritionists and medical authorities. It consists of fruit or fruit juice, cereal, (hot or ready to eat), milk, bread and butter or fortified margarine.

This basic breakfast does not, except in a few instances, equal one-fourth to one-third of the total daily caloric needs. It is merely a nutritional pattern structure to be increased in its portions or augmented with eggs, breakfast meats or other suitable foods to fulfill part of the daily caloric and nutritional requirements.

(Defender Archives-1953)