Virginia Gayle Hindman, born March 24, 1940, in Russell Springs Kentucky, departed this life on February 2, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Roe and Ollie May Hart of Peebles, Ohio as well as one sister, Wanda Lee Pendell. She is survived by her husband, William Franklin Hindman; three sisters, Wilma Jean Hohn of Peebles, Ohio, Betty Nadean Daulton of West Union, Ohio and Peggy Ann Pendell of Amelia Ohio. She is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.

Gayle grew up with her four sisters in Peebles, Ohio after moving there as a young child with her family. After graduating high school she moved to Cincinnati. She started working for White Castle, where she met her husband of 62 years, Mr. William Franklin Hindman. They resided in Colerain Township for most of their married life. She had a long career with the IRS in Covington, Kentucky where she met many friends and retired.

She was the favorite aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She found much joy in spending time with each and every one of them. Many summer vacations were spent with Gayle going to places around Cincinnati and playing in the backyard on Springdale Road.

She also enjoyed riverboat cruises on many of the rivers in the US. While traveling onboard her beloved Delta Queen and many other riverboats, she made many lifelong friends. She collected riverboat memorabilia and even helped clean the Delta Queen when it was docked in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She never truly met a stranger, only another person that could potentially be a lifelong friend. She was always warm, welcoming, comforting, fun and energetic. She may not have been very tall, but her personality certainly was. She was known by many names, Aunt Gayle, Virginia, Jumpy, Bumpy and Miss Gayle. Regardless of the name you knew her by, she was always the same person, always there for any friend or family member in need. She and her smile will be sadly missed by all who knew her. On that final steamboat cruise, may she rest in peace.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at noon at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Visitation will be held that day from 10 a.m. until the time of service