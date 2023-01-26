By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Interfaith House, on 5300 Chapparal Road, West Union, provides monthly food to local families in need. The ministry is primarily a food pantry, but the service provides food for the body and soul.

Open to the public Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., the pantry serves families approximately every 30 days. Interfaith House offers not only free food but also household items and toys. Customers can purchase these items for a nominal fee, and the monies raised go towards paying utility bills and basic expenses.

The pantry is staffed solely with volunteers, and they need more. Executive Director Neal Kingery said, “We need dedicated people who want to help the community.” The volunteer activities are manageable, but they need someone dependable and consistent.

Volunteers are responsible for taking individuals around the pantry and helping them obtain the needed items. The primary qualifications are the ability to listen to needs and communicate what is available as things change daily. Interfaith could also use someone who can lift stock and carry out groceries for those who need assistance.

A young group of Mormon missionaries from The Church of Latter-Day Saints volunteer on Wednesday. They are engaging and attentive when helping people fill their carts. Kingery would like more volunteers with that kind of commitment and responsiveness to join the Interfaith team.

Kingery is a retired truck driver and former Boy Scout leader. Besides running the Interfaith House, he preaches part-time and teaches Bible study at the Main Street Church of Christ in Winchester. A Board of Directors governs the operation. Currently, four people sit on the board, and they want to add three additional members. Renee Velzka, Secretary/Treasurer of the Interfaith House, is Kingery’s “right-hand helper.” She said, “I’m the warehouse manager – you name it – I do it.”

Interfaith House receives food from the Free Food Bank and donations from local churches, restaurants, organizations, and individuals. Please bring gifts during regular operating hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The contributions are welcome and appreciated.

Interfaith House is a much-needed resource for many folks living in Adams County. Board President Holly Johnson said, “The Interfaith Food Pantry is going strong with the number of families they assist increasing each year. The increase in families served also increases the need for help. The volunteers provide hands-on opportunities for neighbors to help neighbors. This opportunity is great for a business to provide community service hours for their employees or anyone who wants to volunteer for a few hours a month or three days a week.”

Interfaith House can serve individuals more efficiently with care and compassion with additional devoted helpers. Please consider becoming a volunteer and contact Neal Kingery at (937) 544-7141.