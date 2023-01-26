Unfinished business major theme

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was a long night for the Manchester Council in their January meeting.

Mayor B.J. Goodwin called the meeting to order at 7:09 p.m., followed by a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance. As council members read through last month’s minutes, there was much discussion and explanation. Councilman Dennis Barnd clarified his statement about houses and distance from intersection requirements. He also noted the typo of resend that should have been rescinded. After corrections, the Council approved the minutes.

Call to Public

Richard Wickline approached the Council with questions regarding ownership and responsibility of the trees near 419 E. 6th Street, a property he owns. A long dialogue followed without a resolution but a suggestion for Wickline to verify the survey and confirm the property line.

Tonya Kinhalt made a complaint about dogs around the apartments on Cemetery Street. Kinhalt has taken her complaint to the Adams County Dog Warden and the Commissioners. Barnd suggested that Mayor Goodwin contact the Commissioners regarding the issue. She also asked about general ordinances on property fences as she plans to purchase a home soon.

Pat Preston questioned the placement of an office trailer at 3rd and Broadway and whether it could have the dual use of providing a shower for those that needed one.

Administrative Reports

Flood Plain Administrator Dennis Barn, announced a Flood Plain Roundtable Meeting at 7 p.m. on January 27.

Fire Chief Rick Bowman reported 18 fire department calls for December and 112 EMS calls.

The Board of Public Affairs reported ongoing work on the 100-year-old waterline.

Committee Reports

Parks and Recreation: Councilwoman Christine Henderson reiterated that Manchester received a grant from Nature Works. She announced several projects need completing.

Building and Streets:There was a discussion about streetlights on 9th Street that need fixing or replacing.

Finance: Henderson announced that there was an oversight at the December meeting. Lonnie Bilyeu was not included in the cost of living and raises for village employees. Because it is a financial issue, the Council must vote for Bilyeu’s hourly rate to go from $14.50 to $16.50. Councilman Troy Jolly questioned if this issue would be under Ordinance 2023.3 for approval in New Business. Barnd requested that the Council go into Executive Session regarding the matter.

The Council approved paying the monthly bills.

David “Otis” DeAtley spoke from the floor and requested that the Council use microphones because it is difficult for attendees to hear them. Microphone usage could provide clarification to Council discussions and negate cross-talking.

Health and Safety:

Councilwoman Applegate said she had spoken with Jolly, who noted this is primarily the fire and squad reports. Jolly added employee reports as well.

Economic Development:

Councilwoman Diane Brown reported there would be a meeting on Thursday, February 16, and hopes to have Adams County Economic and Development Director Holly Johnson speak at that meeting. They will review the 27 properties to be removed in the future.

Community Events:

Applegate announced that Manchester’s Homecoming is on January 28. They will have an “I’ve Got a Crush on You” fundraiser for Valentine’s Day. The Junior Beta has a baby bottle drive where they fill baby bottles with coins and donate them to the Pregnancy Center in West Union.

Unfinished Business

The Council reviewed the bids for Manchester’s two police cruisers. Council accepted Steve Carver’s offer of $1200 to purchase both cruisers.

Jolly inquired about the status of the police department in Manchester. Newly hired Chief Jeff Bowling has yet to report for duty. Jolly asked about moving forward. Solicitor Tony Baker answered that there were different routes that the Council could pursue.

Barnd mentioned that there was a discussion that said that Bowling would begin after the new year. Jolly continued about excuses being made and explained why he felt there were significant funds in place to start. Henderson interjected to explain, but Jolly was unrelenting with his argument.

Barnd and Henderson told Goodwin to get an answer from Bowling, and then they could bring the discussion back to the Council.

Barnd reminded the Council of several items covered in previous meetings to include in unfinished business because they still needed to be resolved. He explained that the clerk needs to keep track of unresolved issues each month and continue to have them in unfinished business until resolution. This issue led to another lengthy discussion among members and attendees.

New Business

The first item regarding full-time employees’ approval for their annual $400 uniform allowances was already included in the handbook and did not require a vote.

Ordinance 2023.1 Approving, Adopting and Entering the most recent edition of American Legal Publishing Ohio Basic Codes. Declared as an emergency.

After approving suspending the rules, the Council unanimously approved the ordinance.

Ordinance 2023.2 Roberts Rules of Order. Declared as an emergency.

After approving suspending the rules, the Council unanimously approved the ordinance.

Ordinance 2023.3 Employees Wages Declared as an emergency.

Barnd moved to extend the meeting time until 9:30 p.m. Motion carried

The Council entered an executive session to discuss Ordinance 2023.3. The Defender left the meeting and followed up with Mayor Goodwin and Council members Dennis Barnd, Diane Brown, Christina Henderson and Troy Jolly. Barnd reported that the Council resumed the regular meeting around 9:45 p.m.

The Council finished its agenda, including an added item under New Business directing Mayor Goodwin to make committee appointments. Reportedly, there was discourse between members regarding the appointments to the Finance Committee. Goodwin selected Barnd, Henderson, and Jolly for that committee. The Defender could not obtain the other committee appointments to include in this article.

The next Manchester Council meeting is Tuesday, February 21 at 7 p.m.