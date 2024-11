Pictured above are the winners of the North Adams Elementary Spelling Bee. From left, First Place- Eros Dunkin; Second Place- Aubree Stapleton; Third Place- Marnie Tolle; and Fourth Place- Boston D’Ambra. First AlternateChloe Armstrong and Second Alternate is Sydeny McCann.

Pictured above are all the participants in the North Adams Elementary Spelling Bee.

Pictured above are the winners of the North Adams Elementary Spelling Bee. From left, First Place- Eros Dunkin; Second Place- Aubree Stapleton; Third Place- Marnie Tolle; and Fourth Place- Boston D’Ambra. First AlternateChloe Armstrong and Second Alternate is Sydeny McCann.