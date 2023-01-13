(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1981)

Have Barn- Will Travel.

So could read the business card of Henry Silcott of Waverly, Ohio. In December of this past year, Silcott completed one of his largest projects to date: moving and thus saving, a 122 year old barn located near Seaman. Doomed by the imminent construction of the Appalachian Highway, the antique structure had either to be moved or razed. Erected in 1858 for Robert A. Glasgow, the barn is one of the best documented farm buildings in Adams County. It was constructed in the Pennsylvania bank barn style and is of mortice and tenon architecture. The barn had to be moved about 250 feet south of where it stood for over a century.

Samuel Laird, of the Cherry Fork (North Liberty) area, was the carpenter who actually constructed the barn that measures 40 by 64 feet. Laird later served as captain in the 172nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War. He was responsible for hewing (Using a 25-pound broad ax) and assembling the framework which was made from timber cut on the Glasgow farm. Whereas hickory, oak and ash were satisfactory woods for the frame, Glasgow realized the siding should be of more substantial qualities to withstand the changeable Ohio Valley climate through the years. He therefore purchased a two-acre tract of standing Hemlock in Pennsylvania, had the timber cut and floated down the Ohio River to Manchester where it was whipsawed and then hauled to the construction site. The siding is still on the barn today.

The iron nails and large strap hinges on the structure were all hand forged by a blacksmith at Youngsville, a small hamlet just south of present-day Seaman. The iron was native Adams County material being mined, smelted and sold in 50 pound “pigs” at the Brush Creek Furnace located at Cedar Mills.

Aside from storing grain and sheltering livestock and equipment over the many years, the old barn has also seen some military action. The new building was apparently searched for horses by a squad of Confederate soldiers, part of Morgans raiders who passed through the county in July, 1863.

The barn’s fate hung in the balance for several months after the Ohio Department of Highways purchased the structure from Robert Glasgow, 79-year-old grandson of the barn’s original owner. The decision to save and utilize it was made by John and Chris Smart of Seaman, who had recently bought part of the Glasgow farm adjacent of the south side of the highway right of way. After weighing the alternatives carefully, the Smarts realized the cost-benefit of moving and saving the structurally sound barn was more economically than new construction. Additionally, it is generally agreed the older building still has more years of use left in it than an equivalent new structure.

The Smarts are now hoping to move and renovate the old Glasgow home also located in the highway right of way. The home is a braced frame building constructed in 1842.