By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was pure joy on Monday afternoon at Family Traditions Animal Adventure, LLC for new Adams County residents Colleen Crawford and Blake Larson. Upon learning that the West Union establishment offered an experience with a sloth, Crawford said, “I have waited to experience sharing space with a sloth since my third grade rainforest project.” Larson, who would bring home all things furry, was zealous for the encounter.

Like the rainforest, the temperature in Otis, the sloth’s zoo habitat, is warm. Crawford and Larson shed layers of clothing to join him and his buddy Clifford, the lizard. Otis climbed down from his resting spot, all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed – greeted the ladies – took a snack, and returned to his happy place, choosing not to be up close and personal with his visitors. Ryen Shiveley at Family Traditions explained that a sloth’s eyesight is not excellent and depends on its sense of smell. At times, new smells can be overwhelming, and they feel threatened.

Not deterred, the animal-loving duo made their way to experience the other animals available. Larson fell in love with the prairie dog brothers and wanted to take them home. She said, “Look at this one – it’s reaching for my hand.” Crawford cuddled a baby chinchilla and winced at the thought of anyone ever wanting a coat made from these adorable creatures. There was lizard petting, lemur-looking, and a bit of chatting with a dancing parrot.

Although the ladies tried, Otis remained unconvinced that they were his friends and decided not to revisit them off his perch. Crawford wasn’t disappointed and relayed, “Otis was very protective of his space and his peace which made my love and respect for sloths grow even stronger. As someone who tends to protect and honor my inner peace, it really resonated with me as he climbed back up to his private repose.”