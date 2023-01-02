Pamela Sue Northern, 63 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Pamela was born in Loveland, Ohio on January 19, 1959, the daughter of the late Leroy and Dorothy (Anderson) Brewer. She took great pride in caring for her family and home.

In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Northern, who passed away in 2009 and her sister, Linda Brewer.

Pamela is survived by her brothers, Leroy Brewer of Winchester, William Dean Brewer of Goshen and Roger Brewer of Myrtle Beach; along with her sisters, Bonnie Roy of Winchester and Ruth Ann Garrison of Harrison. Pamela will be greatly missed by her siblings, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. – noon at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at noon at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home. The burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home Bradford-Sullivan Chapel.