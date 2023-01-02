Ruth Storer, 99 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Mercy Health—Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ruth was born in Milford, Illinois, on July 4, 1923, the daughter of the late James C. “Charlie” and Grace H. (Evans) Newman. In addition to her work as a farmer, she took great pride in caring for her family and home. Ruth attended the Peebles Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell M Storer, whom she married on May 27, 1941, and who passed away on September 10, 1997. She also was preceded in death by her brothers, Russell Newman and Raymond Newman.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lois Ann Storer of Peebles; her sister, Lucille Grooms of Seaman; and her sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth Newman and Lois Newman, both of Seaman. Ruth will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from noon – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Jason Bohl will officiate the service. The burial will follow in the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.