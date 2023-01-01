By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The recent holiday winter storm gave many of us a white Christmas, but it also wreaked havoc and sorrow for people this season. According to NPR, the death toll in the U.S. reached over 50, with more than half the deaths occurring in western New York. Weary travelers missed flights, experienced delays, and waited in highway traffic jams.

The Adams County Health Department was among the southwest Ohio businesses that felt the storm’s effects. Dr. William Hablitzel, Health Commissioner, guesses the incident occurred on Monday as things were thawing. The pipes above the ceiling burst. Podie Puckett, the Registrar, came into the office and discovered the mess. She called Hablitzel and asked, “Do you have a shop vac?”

Hablitzel reported that the insurance adjuster explained that the temperatures were so cold and too much. Hablitzel said the contractors did an excellent job of quickly cleaning the area. The conference room is the biggest issue because parts of the ceiling are down. Hablitzel said, “The conference room is a challenge because we use that room a lot, but we’ll figure out a way to move forward.”

The Health Department will reopen on Tuesday morning, January 3. Hablitzel said, “It will be different, but the clinic is in good shape.” He shared that a wall will be placed temporarily in the front hallway so things remain workable. Repairs will continue to the ceiling, walls, and flooring needs replaced, but the staff will continue to work.

The contractors and insurance adjuster have informed Dr. Hablitzel that they are extremely busy with all the broken pipes in the area. Hablitzel concluded, “It’s not rare – but it certainly is inconvenient.”