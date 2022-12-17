Press Release

Representative Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester) supports the delegation of $337,159 in funding coming to Adams County through the Ohio Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.

The program is funded through House Bill 110, the state operating budget, which passed last year with Baldridge’s support in the Ohio House and will fund the demolition of commercial and residential buildings that are in need of repairs.

“This is a unique investment opportunity that the General Assembly took in an effort to bring economic growth to our communities,” Baldridge said. “This funding will help Adams County revitalize their properties through these development projects.”

The state operating budget allocated approximately $150 million to be dispersed through the program. The most recent round of allocations were granted to 42 counties for the demolition of 2,277 buildings.

State Representative Brian Baldridge is serving his second term at the Ohio House of Representatives. He serves the residents of Ohio’s 90th House District, which includes all of Scioto and Adams Counties, as well as parts of Lawrence County.For more information, contact Rep. Baldridge’s office at 614-466-2124 or rep90@ohiohouse.gov.