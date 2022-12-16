(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1982)

In 1880 Moses Roush Brittingham opened a small hotel on Second Street in Manchester. It was located on the north side of the street adjoining the west side of Brittingham’s grocery and produce store. Known as M.R. Brittingham’s Hotel, the hosiery apparently prospered to the point where its owner realized a much large building was needed. In 1882 Brittingham purchased the lot on the west side of his hotel and shortly thereafter established a substantial three-story hotel. Brittingham was affectionately known in the community as “Daddy Brit” and therefore named his newest enterprise, the Hotel Brit.

Brittingham, which his wife, Mary Trotter, operated the Hotel Brit until December 1904 when it was purchased by Ira and Maggie Wells. The Wells continued to run the hotel under the same name during their seven years of ownership. When advertising their business in 1910, the rates were listed as two dollars per day and the Wells emphasized their “Modern Improvements and “Courteous Treatment.”

Henry B. Gaffin, longtime businessman of Peebles and West Union, bought the Hotel Brit in 1911. Evidently it was Gaffin who changed the name to the Central Hotel. Henry was well acquainted with the hotel business, having operated the Gaffin House in the early 1880’s and the Palace Hotel in the late 1880’s, both located in West Union. Gaffin’s remembered as owning the first automobile in the county seat. He also served two terms as county treasurer. He sold the Central Hotel in 1917 to another Peebles resident and businessman, J.O. Arnold, Arnold kept the hotel for only two years before selling it to Mary and Walter Lang.

The Langs owned and operated a number of businesses in Manchester including an automobile dealership, department store and an agricultural implement dealership. They bought the Central Hotel in 1919 and renamed it the Hotel Hester, in honor of Mary Lang’s mother, Hester Harover. The Langs renovated and enlarged the old frame structure in 1929, Beginning in July of that year, the Langs removed the two-story front porch and completely remodeled the original three-story hotel building built by Brittingham. During the reconstruction of the hotel which took nearly a year, the Langs also added two large wings on the original building and stuccoed the entire structure. The remodeling project was topped off with a tile covered mansard roof fiving the hotel and appearance reminiscent of the American Southwest. Mary and Walter Lang continued to own and operate the Hotel Hester until their deaths in 1952 and 1959, respectively. At that time the ownership passed to their twin sons James W. and Francis H. Lang. The hotel remained in the Lange family until 1973 when purchased by Leo Tumbleson. The hotel is still going strong today under the ownership of Charles Young.