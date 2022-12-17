By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

If you’re looking for a place to buy from local craftspeople and artisans or if you have creations and want to sell, HWM at 539 East Main Street in West Union offers you the chance to do both. The store showcases and sells the works of locals and is a great place to shop for unique finds.

Owner Krissy Woolums spoke with the Defender in January when she started this new venture named after her grandmother, Hazel Marie Woolums. Her goal was and still is to allow folks to display and sell their crafts to help support their families. The shop has room for additional vendors, and Woolums would happily chat with potential sellers about the prospect of joining HWM.

The store currently showcases items such as candles, painted glassware, goat milk products, embroidered items, baked goods, sublimation apparel, crocheted animals, candles and melts, mugs, jewelry, and more. Woolums would love to add pottery, macrame, photography, and woodwork creations. The fee is $50 monthly plus a 7% commission for a space. All vendors need to price their items, and Woolums does the rest. She puts everything in the system, works the store, and pays the sales tax. She will even design a seller’s display if they desire.

Visit HWM this holiday season. Holiday hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon – 5 p.m. Woolums said, “I think it’s important that we shop local. One reason I opened the store is to give all local crafters a place to showcase.” Ten more shopping days to support our Adams County small businesses, and at HWM, you can shop several at once.