From the National Institute on Aging – Cold Weather Safety for Older Adults Part 2.

Bundle Up on Windy, Cold Days – A heavy wind can quickly lower your body temperature. Check the weather forecast for windy and cold days. On those days, try to stay inside or in a warm place. If you have to go out, wear warm clothes, and don’t stay out in the cold and wind for a long time.

Here are some other tips:

· Dress for the weather if you have to go out on chilly, cold, or damp days.

· Wear loose layers of clothing. The air between the layers helps to keep you warm.

· Put on a hat and scarf. You lose a lot of body heat when your head and neck are uncovered.

· Wear a waterproof coat or jacket if it’s snowy.

· Change your clothes right away if they get damp or wet.

Illness, Medicines, and Cold Weather – Some illnesses may make it harder for your body to stay warm.

· Thyroid problems can make it hard to maintain a normal body temperature.

· Diabetes can keep blood from flowing normally to provide warmth.

· Parkinson’s disease and arthritis can make it hard to put on more clothes, use a blanket, or get out of the cold.

· Memory loss can cause a person to go outside without the right clothing.

· Talk with your doctor about your health problems and how to prevent hypothermia.

· Taking some medicines and not being active also can affect body heat. These include medicines you get from your doctor and those you buy over-the-counter, such as some cold medicines. Ask your doctor if the medicines you take may affect body heat. Always talk with your doctor before you stop taking any medication.

Here are some topics to talk about with your doctor to stay safe in cold weather:

· Ask your doctor about signs of hypothermia.

· Talk to your doctor about any health problems and medicines that can make hypothermia a special problem for you. Your doctor can help you find ways to prevent hypothermia.

· Ask about safe ways to stay active even when it’s cold outside.

Next week will have information regarding hypothermia.

