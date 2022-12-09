Last week’s story was about a family attempting to escaped to freedom. Their former master was about to sell their little girl, Annie, to a plantation farther south. When her parents, Samuel and Liza realized they may never see her again, they knew the time had come to set their plans of escape in motion. They knelt and prayed for God’s protection and guidance. They set out that very night and had now traveled quite a distant allowing the North Star to be their guide. However, tired and weary, Samuel, Liza and their two small children, Annie and baby Eli were now out of food. As our story ended last week Samuel was on a scouting trip to hunt for food. He had just knock on the front door of a small cabin on a farm located somewhere between their former master’s plantation and their chance at freedom.

As the door opened, Samuel could see a small framed gray haired older man standing in the door way. The man smiled as he looked up at Samuel. He motioned for Samuel to come enter. He told Samuel, “We have been waiting for you.” The Lord said, “You would come tonight. My name is Tom and this is my wife, Elizabeth.” “We have prepared a place for you in the cellar and have food for you as well.” Samuel could hardly believe his ears. Tom went on, “Go get your family. All is prepared.”

Samuel left immediately and returned later with Liza, Annie and baby Eli. Tom and Elizabeth hurriedly led them to a hidden trap door under a cupboard. The door opened and they descended a ladder down into a deep cellar. The cellar was damp but there were cots with warm blankets waiting for them. There was also a table loaded with food. There was bread, cheese, milk, rabbit stew, and apples. Samuel thought, “This is a feast for a king.” Tears rolled down Liza’s cheeks as Samuel gave thanks for the miracle the Lord had given them.

Samuel and his family stayed in the cellar for two days resting and gaining their strength. Tom asked them to stay one more day as he thought some people were watching his place. When all looked clear, Samuel and Liza prepared to leave their little sanctuary that God had provided for them. They thanked Tom and Elizabeth for all their goodness and love they had shown them. Samuel and Liza were so thankful they asked God to bless Tom and Elizabeth and told them they would never forget what they had done. Elizabeth packed enough food and placed it in their packs. Tom opened the door to the cabin and the cold night air rushed in blowing off Samuel’s hat. Samuel took a rag and tied it over his hat and under his chin. They all hugged, said their tearful good-byes and they were out the door. Tom and Elizabeth, alone in the cabin, held hands and prayed for Samuel and his family’s safety. They had done this many times over the years but when little children were involved it just seemed to touch their hearts even more. Suddenly there was a knock at the door. Tom went to the door. A man’s voice yelled, “Open the door or I will kick it in.” Tom opened the door and the man shoved Tom back into the room. Elizabeth tried to catch him but Tom had lost his balance, tripped and was on the floor. Elizabeth leaned down to help Tom up. Now several men appeared at the

door. The first man demanded to know where the runaways were. Tom and Elizabeth looked dumbfounded and just shrugged their shoulders. The second man came through the door shoved Tom and Elizabeth to the side and began to search their little cabin. Tom said, “I don’t know what you are looking for but there is no one here but me and my wife.” The man scrawled at them. “We know they were here. Where are they?” Now a third man entered the door and said I see tracks outside. Let’s get the dogs. They will find them.

Samuel and Liza were moving at top speed but could hear the hounds behind them. Samuel yelled at Liza, “Run Liza run!”

Pictured is Tom and Elizabeth’s cabin. Next week we will continue with our story “A Christmas Miracle.”