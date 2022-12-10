(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1986)

Certainly the most imposing structure ever erected in Dunkinsville, and one of the finest dwellings constructed in Adams County during the late Victorian era, is the T.C. Crawford home. Completed in 1899 for Dr. Crawford and his wife, this home exhibited ornate gingerbread trim, a slate roof, leaded glass windows, corbelled chimneys and a half tower. Typical of Queen Anne architecture, this large home has seen many alterations since its construction but is currently undergoing restoration. Treber Coleman Crawford was born in January, 1869. He is the son of Robert and Elizabeth Treber Crawford, about whom we wrote a few weeks ago. He was raised on his parents farm just south of Dunkinsville and attended the local schools. He began studying medicine under Dr. Burce Loney who practiced in Dunkinsville. Crawford later attended and graduated from Starling Medical College which was later incorporated as part of the Ohio State University. Just one day prior to his graduation from college, Dr. Crawford married Stella Treber, his second cousin. Both were great-grandchildren of Adams County pioneer John Treber. Upon graduation, Dr. Crawford returned to Adams County and opened an office in Dunkinsville. His practice prospered which enabled him to erect his fashionable home on the village lot just south of the Methodist Church.

In order to build their new home, T.C. and Stella were compelled to raze the old Thompson and Collier General store which stood on the site. This little store building was among those stripped by Morgan’s Raiders in 1863.

Thompson and Collier later reported almost two thousand dollars lost to the Confederates in the form of dry goods, groceries, boots, shoes and clothing. Although many of these items were needed and used by the Rebels, several articles were wantonly destroyed by the soldiers for their own amusement. For many years thereafter, the residents of Dunkinsville remembered seeing the mounted troopers racing their horses up and down Main Street, streaming yards of new calico and linen behind them. Meanwhile, others were parading around wearing ladies bonnets and boldly displaying women’s “unmentionables” taken from the store. Dr. and Mrs. Crawford remained in Dunkinsville until 1913. At that time they moved to West Union. Here, Dr. Crawford entered into a partnership with his brother-in-law, Dr. Oliver T. Sproull. This arraignment last until 1921 when the Crawfords pulled up stakes again and moved to Portsmouth, Ohio. There he built a very successful practice and served as city physician from 1923 until 1928. Despite his age, he continued to practice medicine until a month before his death in March, 1939 at age seventy. Mrs. Crawford survived until 1965 passing away at age ninety two. Both are interred at West Union.