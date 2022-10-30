Miriam Ann Leonard, age 83 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022. Miriam was born February 25, 1939 in Ashland County, Ohio to the late Philip and Mary Catherine (Baker) Hershey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Wayne Leonard.

Survivors include two daughters, Madena Leonard of Manchester and Vicki Leonard of Manchester; grandchildren Otis Leonard and Audrey Leonard of Manchester; Godchildren Thomas England and Sabina Shaub; two brothers, Homer Hershey and Catherine of Ashland, Ohio and Lloyd Hershey and Alice of Applecreek, Ohio; three sisters, Thelma Glick of Massillon, Ohio, Martha Jean Maddox of Vancouver, Washington and Janice Gardner and James of Jeromesville, Ohio; three sister in laws, Linda Hershey of Ashland, Ohio, Dolly Leonard of Decatur, Ohio and Alice Leonard of West Union; Brother in law and sister in law Harry &and Jane Leonard of Winchester, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10 a.m.at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Ronnie Conley officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held the evening before, Monday October 31, 2022 at the funeral home from 5 – 7 p.m..

Memorials can be made to the the Eckmansville Christian Church (Attn: Sis Naylor0, 7785 State Route 41. Bentonville, OH 45105.