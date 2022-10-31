Brenda Joyce Heisler (Piatt) left this world at the age of 76, from her home in West Union, Ohio to be with the Lord on October 29,2022. She was born on August 4,1946 to the late Brice and Margaret Piatt (Lawrie).

She was preceded in death by two of her six siblings, sister Linda Adams and brother Gayle Piatt. Her surviving siblings are two brothers, Roger Piatt (wife Nancy) and Don Piatt (wife Sharon); and two sisters, Thelma Stricklett (husband Boyd) and Janet Little (husband Forrest).

She is survived by her beloved husband, Edwin Heisler, and her four children, Michael Heisler, Laura Strickland (husband Wayne), Leah Copas (husband Tim), and Paul Heisler (wife Jaime); 15 grandchildren, 11 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Brenda married the love of her life, Edwin Heisler, on January 23, 1965 and lived in Amelia, Ohio and began her family. In 1968, Brenda accepted Christ as her Savior, and walked a Godly life. In 1971, Brenda and Edwin returned to their roots and moved back to Adams County, Ohio. Brenda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a beloved friend to many. Brenda loved the Lord, her family, and children. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, and was usually surrounded by kids in her pew. She had a kind, friendly spirit, and could strike up a conversation with a stranger and by the end have a new friend. She served as a pastor’s wife and volunteered at the Adams County Crisis Pregnancy Center. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends until we reunite in Heaven.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Bud Ritchie officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.