Molly A. Hyland, 82 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor nursing home in Ripley, Ohio. Molly was born in Rome (Stout), Ohio on February 1, 1940, daughter of the late Ralph and Ione Evans Rogers.

In addition to her parents, Molly was preceded in death by the father of her three sons, George R “Bob” Gaffin; her son, Robert H. “Bobby” Gaffin; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Malone.

She is survived by her sons, Ralph (Bridget) Gaffin of Stout, Ohio and Roger (Holly) Gaffin of Louisville, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Teresa (Rusty) Williams of Peebles, Ohio; sisters, Judy Malone of Melbourne, Florida and Linda (JD) Moon of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren, Jenni Asher of Peebles, Ohio, Ashley (Richard) Wells of Maysville, Kentucky, Corey Kline of West Union, Ohio, Tiffany Kline of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Eric (Starlit) Gaffin of Georgetown, Ohio, Noah Gaffin of Athens, Ohio, Hunter Gaffin of Nashville, Tennessee and Grant and Grace Gaffin; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Molly was a graduate of Manchester High School, class of 1957. After high school, she continued her education, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University and a Master of Education from University of Miami (Oxford). This led to a career in teaching which was her life’s work and passion. Molly taught at Green Elementary, Woolard Elementary in Manchester and North Adams Elementary in Seaman. She often spoke of how dear the children of Adams County were to her. Molly retired from the Ohio Valley Local School District in 2000. After retirement, Molly worked at Oliver School and Walmart. She enjoyed reading, studying the Bible and staying up to date with current events. She would often reminisce about growing up on the riverbank in Rome, Ohio, playing baseball with the boys and helping her father in his garden. Molly was very proud of her father’s service to our country during World War II, during which he survived the sinking of USS Indianapolis.

Molly’s kind nature, pious demeanor and gentle heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Molly believed that Jesus Christ was the Lord and Savior.

Mom has gone home.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m.until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Burial will follow at the Sandy Springs Cemetery.